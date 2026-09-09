Singapore Airlines seeks board voting power in Air India decisions
Singapore Airlines (SIA) isn't ready to hand over more money to Air India just yet. It wants a bigger role in decision-making first.
SIA, which owns a 25.1% stake in the airline, is asking for more voting power on the board and targets for Air India to reduce its losses before agreeing to Air India's request for $1.5 billion in fresh funds.
Air India posts $2.33 billion loss
Air India lost $2.33 billion in the financial year ended March 2026, which has hit SIA's own profits too.
SIA says any new investment depends on seeing a solid turnaround plan from Air India, but it's still optimistic about flying high in India in the long term.
Meanwhile, Temasek (SIA's main shareholder) is backing its moves and Tata Sons has already approved a $1.1 billion infusion; SIA will chip in its share if things look right.