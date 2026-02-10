Singapore's economy is getting a boost from AI

AI's impact on the economy

AI isn't just a buzzword here—it's actually moving the needle on exports and manufacturing.

Non-oil exports are now expected to rise by as much as 4%, and January's manufacturing index hit its highest point in 10 months on demand for AI products and chips.

Even with US tariffs making trade tricky, Singapore is holding steady thanks to smart supply chain moves and global partners like the US, Germany, and Japan keeping their economies humming.