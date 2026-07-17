Six Indian AI startups attract investor interest from major backers

Deccan AI is close to landing $5 million to $7 million from Claypond Capital after a big Series B less than three months ago.

Meanwhile, AI se is negotiating a $2 million boost from Arkam Ventures to ramp up user growth.

Globally, Accel is doubling down on U.S.-based video startup Higgsfield as its valuation jumps to $5.4 billion.

Angel investors aren't sitting out either: Bansal might back Rio AI (retail-tech), and Dhindsa is eyeing Sing One Song (AI-powered karaoke) while Raveen Sastry is eyeing BaseTheseis Labs for pro services tech.