Six Indian AI startups attract investor interest from major backers
India's AI scene is heating up, with six startups actively chasing fresh investments. Major players like Claypond Capital, Accel, Arkam Ventures, and Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal are joining the action.
With AI demand rising everywhere, from retail to entertainment, investors are eager to get in early.
Deccan AI nears $5 million-$7 million deal
Deccan AI is close to landing $5 million to $7 million from Claypond Capital after a big Series B less than three months ago.
Meanwhile, AI se is negotiating a $2 million boost from Arkam Ventures to ramp up user growth.
Globally, Accel is doubling down on U.S.-based video startup Higgsfield as its valuation jumps to $5.4 billion.
Angel investors aren't sitting out either: Bansal might back Rio AI (retail-tech), and Dhindsa is eyeing Sing One Song (AI-powered karaoke) while Raveen Sastry is eyeing BaseTheseis Labs for pro services tech.