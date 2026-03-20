India's core sector growth slows to 2.3% in February

Crude oil production declined by 5.2% YoY in February, while natural gas production also fell by 5% during the same period. This marks a continuation of the downward trend in these sectors. Petroleum refinery products also saw a contraction, declining by 1% in February after remaining flat in January. The data highlights the mixed performance across different sectors within India's core industries.

Production trends

Fertilizer production increased by 3.4% YoY

Fertilizer production increased by 3.4% YoY in February, slightly lower than the 3.7% increase recorded in January. The data indicates that while some sectors like steel and cement are performing well, others such as fertilizer are witnessing a slight dip in growth rates. This highlights the varying performance of different industries within India's core sector during this period under review (YoY).