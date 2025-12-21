Over 11L small businesses secure ₹7.5L crore in government orders

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has become a major driver of inclusive public procurement, with over 11.25 lakh Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs) securing government orders worth ₹7.44 lakh crore.The data was released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry . As of November 2025, MSEs made up nearly half (44.8%) of the total order value on GeM, far exceeding the mandated 25% procurement target for small enterprises.

Platform impact GeM's role in India's government purchasing ecosystem The data highlights the growing importance of small businesses in India's government purchasing ecosystem. It also shows how successful GeM has been at opening up large-scale procurement opportunities for these enterprises. The platform was launched to bring transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity to public procurement by allowing enterprises from all regions and sectors to compete on an equal footing.

Gender representation Women-led enterprises make significant strides on GeM Women-led enterprises have made significant progress on the GeM platform. Over two lakh women-owned MSEs are active, securing government orders worth over ₹78,000 crore. Initiatives such as Womaniya have been instrumental in improving women entrepreneurs' participation in public procurement by offering onboarding, training and capacity building services.

Policy alignment Alignment with national procurement policies GeM's design is in line with national procurement policies, offering features like dedicated filters to identify MSE, women-led and SC/ST sellers. It also provides purchase preferences and relaxations in Earnest Money Deposit and turnover requirements. These measures are aimed at encouraging wider participation while ensuring transparency and accountability in government buying processes.