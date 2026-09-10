Smartphone brands plan 39,600 temporary hires for 2026 festive season
Business
Smartphone brands are gearing up to hire about 39,600 temporary staff for the 2026 festive season, a solid 34% jump from last year.
With phones getting pricier, companies want more hands on deck for in-store help, financing advice, and product demos to boost sales.
Smartphone retail hiring up 36.3% Jan-Aug
Hiring in smartphone retail is 36.3% year-on-year from January to August and August setting a new monthly record.
Big cities are now the main target: 40.5% of frontline hiring will be in Tier 1 metros as organized retail grows there.