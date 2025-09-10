LOADING...

SMBC to up stake in Yes Bank to nearly 25%

Business

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) is set to raise its stake in Yes Bank from 20% to nearly 25% by investing ₹4,000 crore in fresh capital by December.
The move, approved by the RBI, will make SMBC the main player in this round of funding.

Investment part of Yes Bank's ₹16,000 crore capital raise

This investment is part of Yes Bank's larger plan—announced June 2024—to strengthen its finances with ₹16,000 crore through equity and debt.
With Citigroup advising on the deal, SMBC's bigger role signals growing confidence and influence in Yes Bank's future direction.