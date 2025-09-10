Oracle's AI cloud lifts stock 31% as future revenue shines

Oracle isn't just catching up—it's leaping ahead of Wall Street's predictions. Cloud revenue is set to jump 77% this year to $18 billion, and could reach $144 billion over the next four years. That's some serious long-term momentum.

Oracle's efficient infrastructure is drawing in big tech

Big tech needs serious computing power for AI, and Oracle's efficient infrastructure is drawing them in.

Its annual $30 billion contract with OpenAI—and new partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet—helped revenue from these partnerships rise 1,529% in Q1.

Even chipmakers like AMD and NVIDIA are seeing benefits from Oracle's rise.