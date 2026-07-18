SMI at Manipal hosts Fintech conference on design in Bengaluru
Business
SMI at Manipal Academy of Higher Education just wrapped up a lively two-day Fintech conference in Bengaluru.
The event brought together students, industry leaders, and policymakers to talk about how design can drive financial innovation in emerging economies.
Hot topics included making digital payments easier for everyone and using AI to improve financial services.
PFRDA chair announces NPS Swasthya combo
S.Raman, Chairperson of PFRDA, kicked things off by sharing plans for an AI-based pension advisory platform, aiming to make financial guidance more personal and accessible, even in multiple languages.
He also announced NPS Swasthya, a new combo of pension and health insurance designed to boost both financial and health security for citizens.