Snabbit launches salon at home bookings in under 15 minutes
Snabbit just rolled out a salon-at-home service that lets you book a beauty pro to your door in under 15 minutes.
After testing it in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area, with over 2,000 appointments in six weeks, it's now launching this offering.
CEO Aayush Agarwal says the move is all about making beauty services faster and more reliable for everyone.
Snabbit's $56 million funding doubled valuation
The new feature means you can get salon treatments at home, handled by an all-women team of 25 professionals with years of experience.
Snabbit's big $56 million funding two months ago doubled its value to $350 million, and it's now handling 50 beauty appointments daily, going head-to-head with Urban Company and other major players.
As Agarwal puts it, We're committed to convenient, high-quality services.