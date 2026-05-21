Snabbit launches salon at home bookings in under 15 minutes Business May 21, 2026

Snabbit just rolled out a salon-at-home service that lets you book a beauty pro to your door in under 15 minutes.

After testing it in Bengaluru's Sarjapur area, with over 2,000 appointments in six weeks, it's now launching this offering.

CEO Aayush Agarwal says the move is all about making beauty services faster and more reliable for everyone.