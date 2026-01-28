Snap spins off Specs Inc. to launch AR glasses
Snap (the company behind Snapchat) has created a new spin-off, Specs Inc., to roll out its first AR glasses for everyday users later this year.
The move is all about sharper focus and bringing in fresh ideas—and cash—for Snap's hardware projects.
What's cool about the new specs?
Specs are designed to be smaller and lighter than Snap's developer-only Spectacles and are packed with four cameras for hand tracking and powered by Snap's Spatial Engine for projecting AR visuals.
You don't even need a Snapchat account to use them—just put them on and go.
Team's growing fast—and here's why it matters
Specs Inc. is hiring nearly 100 people worldwide as it ramps up development.
These fifth-gen glasses are much smaller and lighter than Snap's earlier Spectacles, which were only for creators.
With Meta making waves through Ray-Ban collabs, Snap clearly wants in on the smartglasses game for everyone—not just tech insiders.