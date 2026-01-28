Snap spins off Specs Inc. to launch AR glasses

Specs are designed to be smaller and lighter than Snap's developer-only Spectacles and are packed with four cameras for hand tracking and powered by Snap's Spatial Engine for projecting AR visuals. You don't even need a Snapchat account to use them—just put them on and go.

Team's growing fast—and here's why it matters

Specs Inc. is hiring nearly 100 people worldwide as it ramps up development.

These fifth-gen glasses are much smaller and lighter than Snap's earlier Spectacles, which were only for creators.

With Meta making waves through Ray-Ban collabs, Snap clearly wants in on the smartglasses game for everyone—not just tech insiders.