Snowflake says firms don't need large teams with its platform
What's the story
Snowflake, a leading cloud-based data platform, is changing the game with its "fully managed approach." The company claims this strategy can eliminate the need for large engineering teams. Vijayant Rai, Snowflake's India Managing Director, told Moneycontrol you don't need an army of engineers to run your data estate. This positioning comes as Snowflake competes and partners with hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.
AI integration
Rai on Snowflake's platform
Snowflake's cloud-based data platform lets businesses store, manage, and analyze large amounts of data. The company is also layering artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities on top of its platform. Rai said a major challenge for enterprises is fragmented data across multiple systems, which hinders their ability to run analytics or deploy AI at scale. Snowflake's platform aims to solve this by centralizing data while ensuring governance and security.
Efficiency boost
Reducing operational overhead
Rai emphasized that Snowflake's differentiation lies in reducing operational overhead. He said, "You can focus on business outcomes. We take care of the plumbing." The platform is designed to lessen reliance on specialized engineering teams usually needed to manage data infrastructure. This makes it easier for businesses to focus on their core objectives rather than getting bogged down by technicalities.
Marketplace benefits
Data-sharing capabilities
Snowflake is also promoting its data-sharing and marketplace capabilities. These features let businesses access third-party datasets in real time, without relying on file transfers or APIs. This can help companies create new data-driven products and improve decision-making. Rai said this capability can help enterprises looking to leverage external data sources for their operations and strategic planning.
User empowerment
Wider AI adoption
Snowflake is also witnessing a wider adoption of AI within organizations, beyond specialized teams. Business users, including sales and operations staff, can now query data using natural language. This reduces reliance on dashboards and technical teams. Rai said this democratization of AI is a major trend in enterprise technology spending as businesses increasingly seek ease of deployment and faster returns from their investments in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).