Gig workers to get pensions, insurance, and healthcare

The Indian government is set to introduce social security benefits for gig and platform workers. The benefits would include accident insurance, health coverage, maternity support, and pension-like benefits for old age. A senior official from the Ministry of Labour and Employment has said that platform companies must integrate their worker data with the e-Shram portal by June 22. The move aims to secure the welfare of a rapidly growing workforce.

Strategic importance One crore workers in this sector Ashutosh Pednekar, the Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare) at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, addressed a stakeholders' consultation on gig and platform workers. He said that there are currently around one crore workers in this sector, with the potential to grow up to 2.5 crore by the end of this decade. Pednekar called the gig economy a "strategically very important sector" for India.

Welfare measures National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers The government has approved the operationalization of the National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers. The board will focus on welfare measures for workers engaged in this sector. Pednekar said, "We are in the process of actually operationalizing the code through our rules and through the various mechanisms like the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers."

Advertisement

Funding schemes Social security fund is being set up Pednekar also revealed that a Social Security Fund is being set up to finance welfare schemes for gig and platform workers. He said the government is mandated to ensure protections such as "accidental coverage, old age protection, health benefits, maternity benefits, cash benefits" and support for educational loans and funeral expenses. The government is currently working on schemes to implement these measures and consulting fund managers on the delivery framework.

Advertisement