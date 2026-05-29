Gig workers to get pensions, insurance, and healthcare
What's the story
The Indian government is set to introduce social security benefits for gig and platform workers. The benefits would include accident insurance, health coverage, maternity support, and pension-like benefits for old age. A senior official from the Ministry of Labour and Employment has said that platform companies must integrate their worker data with the e-Shram portal by June 22. The move aims to secure the welfare of a rapidly growing workforce.
Strategic importance
One crore workers in this sector
Ashutosh Pednekar, the Joint Secretary and Director General (Labour Welfare) at the Ministry of Labour and Employment, addressed a stakeholders' consultation on gig and platform workers. He said that there are currently around one crore workers in this sector, with the potential to grow up to 2.5 crore by the end of this decade. Pednekar called the gig economy a "strategically very important sector" for India.
Welfare measures
National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers
The government has approved the operationalization of the National Social Security Board for Gig and Platform Workers. The board will focus on welfare measures for workers engaged in this sector. Pednekar said, "We are in the process of actually operationalizing the code through our rules and through the various mechanisms like the National Social Security Board for gig and platform workers."
Funding schemes
Social security fund is being set up
Pednekar also revealed that a Social Security Fund is being set up to finance welfare schemes for gig and platform workers. He said the government is mandated to ensure protections such as "accidental coverage, old age protection, health benefits, maternity benefits, cash benefits" and support for educational loans and funeral expenses. The government is currently working on schemes to implement these measures and consulting fund managers on the delivery framework.
Strategy implementation
Integrate aggregator databases with e-Shram portal
A major part of the government's strategy is to integrate aggregator databases with the e-Shram portal. This will enable seamless access to welfare benefits for workers. Pednekar said, "You have the databases of the aggregators as well as the e-Shram which will speak to each other." The system would allow real-time tracking of benefits availed by workers and digital access details of their entitlements through an app-based system.