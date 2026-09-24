SoftBank raises record $11.1B bond sale to invest in OpenAI
Business
SoftBank has pulled in a record $11.1 billion through a bond sale, and it's putting that cash straight into boosting its AI game.
Founder and Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is all in on making SoftBank a major player in AI, with plans to invest heavily in OpenAI and focus on things like data centers, chips, and robotics.
SoftBank seeks 13% OpenAI stake
SoftBank wants to own 13% of OpenAI by 2026.
It has also said it would acquire DigitalBridge for $4 billion (for infrastructure), announced a $6.5 billion deal to acquire Ampere Computing, and agreed to acquire ABB's robotics business for $5.4 billion, showing it is serious about the future of tech.
Plus, its recent $2 billion investment in Intel lines up with the growing buzz around US chip manufacturing.