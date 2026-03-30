SoftBank secures $40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments
Business
SoftBank has secured a huge $40 billion loan to ramp up its investments in OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT.
This move, led by founder Masayoshi Son, is all about making SoftBank a bigger player in the fast-growing AI world.
The money will go toward OpenAI and other company needs.
SoftBank loan matures March 2027
The loan, set to mature in March 2027, was arranged with big names like JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, and top Japanese banks.
It follows SoftBank's earlier $30 billion commitment to OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2 and echoes previous projects like Stargate.
With OpenAI's popularity soaring (thanks to ChatGPT), this shows SoftBank isn't slowing down on AI anytime soon.