SoftBank secures $40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments Business Mar 30, 2026

SoftBank has secured a huge $40 billion loan to ramp up its investments in OpenAI, the team behind ChatGPT.

This move, led by founder Masayoshi Son, is all about making SoftBank a bigger player in the fast-growing AI world.

The money will go toward OpenAI and other company needs.