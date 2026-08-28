SoftBank seeks another $10B loan to fund OpenAI investment

SoftBank, founded and led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, is expected to invest nearly $65 billion in OpenAI by October.

The proceeds from this new loan could be used to partially repay a $40 billion bridge loan taken earlier this year for the same purpose.

The company is also considering a bond market offering between $10 billion and $20 billion to refinance bridge loan and planning a record ¥1 trillion ($6.3 billion) retail bond sale in Japan for its OpenAI investments.