SoftBank sells 2.15% stake in Ola Electric amid market challenges

SoftBank has sold a 2.15% stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd through a series of open-market transactions. The sale was conducted by SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, SoftBank's investment vehicle, and involved nearly 9.5 crore equity shares of Ola Electric between September 3, 2025, and January 5, 2026. The transaction triggered mandatory disclosure as it breached the prescribed threshold under takeover norms.

Stake reduction SoftBank's stake in Ola Electric reduced post-sale Before the sale, SVF II Ostrich held 69.16 crore shares or a 15.68% stake in Ola Electric's total equity share capital. Post divestment, its shareholding has come down to 59.7 crore shares or a reduced stake of 13.53% in the electric vehicle maker. Last year, SoftBank had also sold around 9.5 crore shares between July and September, reducing its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%.

Information Ola Electric faces market challenges amid stake sales Ola Electric is currently facing a tough phase as its stock continues to trade near record lows amid weak market sentiment. The pressure has been compounded by stake sales from investors. These developments have raised concerns over confidence and near-term prospects for the EV maker.