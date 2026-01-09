SoftBank sells 2.15% stake in Ola Electric amid market challenges
What's the story
SoftBank has sold a 2.15% stake in Ola Electric Mobility Ltd through a series of open-market transactions. The sale was conducted by SVF II Ostrich (DE) LLC, SoftBank's investment vehicle, and involved nearly 9.5 crore equity shares of Ola Electric between September 3, 2025, and January 5, 2026. The transaction triggered mandatory disclosure as it breached the prescribed threshold under takeover norms.
Stake reduction
SoftBank's stake in Ola Electric reduced post-sale
Before the sale, SVF II Ostrich held 69.16 crore shares or a 15.68% stake in Ola Electric's total equity share capital. Post divestment, its shareholding has come down to 59.7 crore shares or a reduced stake of 13.53% in the electric vehicle maker. Last year, SoftBank had also sold around 9.5 crore shares between July and September, reducing its stake from 17.83% to 15.68%.
Information
Ola Electric faces market challenges amid stake sales
Ola Electric is currently facing a tough phase as its stock continues to trade near record lows amid weak market sentiment. The pressure has been compounded by stake sales from investors. These developments have raised concerns over confidence and near-term prospects for the EV maker.
Sales performance
December EV sales and market share
In December 2025, Ola Electric sold some 8,402 units of EVs, maintaining its sales figures. The company's market share increased by 2% to 9.03%, making it the fifth-largest player in the Indian market. However, rival Ather Energy sold nearly double that number with a market share of 17.62% last month.