SoftBank to repay $40 billion OpenAI loan by September 15
Business
SoftBank is making moves in the AI world, announcing it will pay back a massive $40 billion loan taken earlier this year for its OpenAI investment by September 15, way ahead of its original March 2027 deadline.
This bold step highlights founder Masayoshi Son's push to put SoftBank at the front of the global AI race.
SoftBank eyes $10-$20B junk bond sale
To cover the early repayment, SoftBank is considering raising $10 to $20 billion through a big junk-bond sale (maybe even in euros), with investor meetings set for New York next week.
They have also just secured a $10 billion margin loan backed by their OpenAI stake and are open to other funding options, including asset sales, to lock in more stable, long-term financing.