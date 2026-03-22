SoftBank's $500B AI data center plan kicks off in Ohio

This isn't just about tech: it's about major change for Ohio and beyond. The new center will need enough power for 7.5 million homes (that's wild), fueled by a $33 billion natural gas setup distributed across the region. It'll also bring jobs and big upgrades to local infrastructure.

This is part of a larger U.S.-Japan initiative

The project is tied to a huge U.S.-Japan push to lead in AI and balance China's influence.

It is part of a $550 billion U.S.-Japan investment program, and the administration is asking tech companies to pledge to cover infrastructure costs.

If you care about where tech (and jobs) are heading next, this is one to watch.