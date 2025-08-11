Next Article
SoftBanks PayPay readies for US IPO targeting 2B
SoftBank is gearing up for a US IPO of its popular payment app, PayPay, aiming to raise over $2 billion.
Big names like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan are leading the charge, and if market vibes stay positive, the listing could happen as soon as the final quarter of 2025.
PayPay's impact on Japan's digital payment landscape
PayPay has helped Japan move from cash to digital payments by rewarding users with rebates and offering banking features.
Owned by SoftBank and partners, this would be their first big US listing since Arm Holdings in 2023—showing just how much faith they have in PayPay's future.