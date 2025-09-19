SoftBank's Vision Fund cuts 20% of global team in AI pivot
SoftBank's Vision Fund is letting go of about 20% of its global team—its third round of layoffs since 2022.
The move is part of a bigger plan to focus more on US-based artificial intelligence (AI) projects, especially big ones like the $500 billion Stargate initiative with OpenAI.
Right now, the fund has just 44 employees and is shifting resources to where it sees the most potential.
Founder Masayoshi Son drives shift toward AI investments
Founder Masayoshi Son is leading this shift toward high-risk, high-reward AI bets.
Over the past year, SoftBank has invested $9.7 billion in OpenAI and strengthened its position with major stakes in chip giants like NVIDIA and Intel.
Despite some project delays, SoftBank says it's financially solid—with around 4 trillion yen in cash as of August 2025—so it can keep chasing ambitious tech goals even as it tightens up elsewhere.