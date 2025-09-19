SoftBank's Vision Fund cuts 20% of global team in AI pivot Business Sep 19, 2025

SoftBank's Vision Fund is letting go of about 20% of its global team—its third round of layoffs since 2022.

The move is part of a bigger plan to focus more on US-based artificial intelligence (AI) projects, especially big ones like the $500 billion Stargate initiative with OpenAI.

Right now, the fund has just 44 employees and is shifting resources to where it sees the most potential.