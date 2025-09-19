Tesla sued for allegedly favoring foreign visa workers over Americans

Suit highlights potential civil rights violations

The suit accuses Tesla of violating civil rights laws and underpaying visa workers compared to Americans doing the same jobs.

It also points out job postings open only to H-1B candidates, which could leave US applicants at a disadvantage.

With CEO Elon Musk's own history as an H-1B holder, the case is drawing attention to how tech companies use visa programs—and what that means for fair pay and equal opportunity.

Tesla hasn't commented yet, but the outcome could shape future hiring practices across the industry.