Solar Industries posts 61% Q4 profit rise to ₹556cr

Solar Industries revenue up 41%

Revenue for the quarter shot up 41% to over ₹3,050 crore.

To sweeten things for shareholders, Solar Industries's board recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share (550% on the face value of ₹2).

For the full year, profits climbed 35%, and they're aiming even higher for FY27, with plans to invest more and target ₹14,000 crore in revenue.

CEO Manish Nuwal credits their highest-ever quarterly and annual sales, strong sales from international and defense businesses, operational efficiencies, and momentum in international business for these results.