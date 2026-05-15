Solar Industries posts 61% Q4 profit rise to ₹556cr
Solar Industries just wrapped up its fourth quarter with a strong 61% profit surge compared with last year, reaching ₹556 crore.
That's also a solid 19% boost from the previous quarter.
The company says this growth comes on the back of record sales and expanding international business.
Solar Industries revenue up 41%
Revenue for the quarter shot up 41% to over ₹3,050 crore.
To sweeten things for shareholders, Solar Industries's board recommended a final dividend of ₹11 per equity share (550% on the face value of ₹2).
For the full year, profits climbed 35%, and they're aiming even higher for FY27, with plans to invest more and target ₹14,000 crore in revenue.
CEO Manish Nuwal credits their highest-ever quarterly and annual sales, strong sales from international and defense businesses, operational efficiencies, and momentum in international business for these results.