Solfin raises ₹280cr, profitable 1st year, plans AI expansion Business May 21, 2026

Solfin Sustainable Finance, a startup making clean-energy loans easier, just raised ₹280 crore and hit profitability in its very first year.

Founded by former American Express executives Gautam Kaushik and Pramod Mahanta in December 2022, Solfin is backed by Waaree Sustainable Finance (part of Waaree Group).

The new cash will help them expand, use more AI for smarter lending, and roll out fresh green finance products.