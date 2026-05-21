Solfin raises ₹280cr, profitable 1st year, plans AI expansion
Business
Solfin Sustainable Finance, a startup making clean-energy loans easier, just raised ₹280 crore and hit profitability in its very first year.
Founded by former American Express executives Gautam Kaushik and Pramod Mahanta in December 2022, Solfin is backed by Waaree Sustainable Finance (part of Waaree Group).
The new cash will help them expand, use more AI for smarter lending, and roll out fresh green finance products.
Solfin cuts solar approvals to days
Solfin's tech has slashed solar loan approval times from weeks to just days for homes, and under 10 days for businesses.
With over 1,200 distribution partners, they're helping make clean energy financing more accessible where it's needed most.
Their growth also lines up with India's push for more renewable energy by 2030.