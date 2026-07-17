Some Indian banks offer July 2026 FD rates above 7%

Among public sector banks, Indian Bank leads with 6.8% for 1 to 2 years, while Bank of India follows at 6.7% for longer tenures (2-3 years) and Central Bank of India offers 6.7% for the 1-2 year tenure.

In private banks, DCB Bank stands out with a hefty 7.5% on FDs for 2 to 5 years, and Bandhan Bank isn't far behind at 7.45% for up to 3 years.

RBL and Karur Vysya also have rates above 7%.