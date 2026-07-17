Some Indian banks offer July 2026 FD rates above 7%
Thinking about parking your money somewhere safe? Indian banks have just updated their fixed deposit (FD) rates for July 2026.
Some banks are offering returns above 7%, making FDs a solid option if you want steady growth without too much risk.
DCB Bank 7.5% Indian Bank 6.8%
Among public sector banks, Indian Bank leads with 6.8% for 1 to 2 years, while Bank of India follows at 6.7% for longer tenures (2-3 years) and Central Bank of India offers 6.7% for the 1-2 year tenure.
In private banks, DCB Bank stands out with a hefty 7.5% on FDs for 2 to 5 years, and Bandhan Bank isn't far behind at 7.45% for up to 3 years.
RBL and Karur Vysya also have rates above 7%.
Deutsche Bank 7% FD 1-2 years
Deutsche Bank tops the foreign bank list with a flat 7% for FDs of 1 to 2 years.
DBS offers up to 6.85%, and Standard Chartered goes up to 6.6%.
Remember, all these rates depend on each bank's terms, so check the fine print before locking in your money!