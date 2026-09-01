Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music sue Anthropic

Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, claiming the AI company used famous songs like "Hallelujah," "Uptown Funk," and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" to train its Claude AI without permission.

The case, filed in California on August 28, also names Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and co-founder Benjamin Mann as defendants.

The publishers say Anthropic grabbed lyrics from both unauthorized sites like Library Genesis and licensed platforms.