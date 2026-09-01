Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music sue Anthropic
Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music have filed a lawsuit against Anthropic, claiming the AI company used famous songs like "Hallelujah," "Uptown Funk," and Taylor Swift's "Cruel Summer" to train its Claude AI without permission.
The case, filed in California on August 28, also names Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and co-founder Benjamin Mann as defendants.
The publishers say Anthropic grabbed lyrics from both unauthorized sites like Library Genesis and licensed platforms.
Publishers seek damages Anthropic denies wrongdoing
Sony and Warner are asking for up to $150,000 for every work wilfully infringed, plus $25,000 for each occasion when copyright-management information was allegedly removed from protected material, which could add up to billions of dollars.
Anthropic denies any wrongdoing, saying their AI training counts as fair use under existing law.