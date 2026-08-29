South Indian medtech startups take top spots at HealthSprint 2026

BioCipher Labs, Prodancy, and Mykare.ai, three medtech startups from South India, just took the top spots at HealthSprint 2026.

This competition, a joint initiative of the Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru and Bengaluru-based Techstartup Accelerator GINSERV, is all about boosting healthcare innovation and helping startups go global.

The winners impressed a panel of Indian and Israeli mentors, investors, and cohort guides after a pitch round.