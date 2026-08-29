South Indian medtech startups take top spots at HealthSprint 2026
BioCipher Labs, Prodancy, and Mykare.ai, three medtech startups from South India, just took the top spots at HealthSprint 2026.
This competition, a joint initiative of the Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru and Bengaluru-based Techstartup Accelerator GINSERV, is all about boosting healthcare innovation and helping startups go global.
The winners impressed a panel of Indian and Israeli mentors, investors, and cohort guides after a pitch round.
Winners get fully funded Israel immersion
The three teams are heading to Israel for a fully funded weeklong immersion in Israel's healthcare and innovation ecosystem. There, they'll get hands-on experience to test their ideas and explore global opportunities.
Each startup brings something unique: BioCipher Labs works on AI-powered molecular diagnostics; Prodancy has developed an indigenous surgical helmet for joint replacement procedures aimed at replacing imported consumables; Mykare.ai runs an AI-based patient management platform aimed at smaller hospitals.
Out of 175 applications across Diagnose, Treat, and Manage categories, these three stood out, showing how collaboration can take local ideas worldwide.