South Korea overtakes India as 6th-biggest stock market on semiconductors

SK Hynix joins trillion-dollar club

SK Hynix joined the elite trillion-dollar club alongside Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC after its share price jumped an incredible 1,000% over the past year (Samsung's rose 500%).

The reason? Explosive demand for high-powered chips used in AI tools like ChatGPT.

Analysts say investors are shifting their focus from software to companies building the tech behind AI, but they also warn that relying so heavily on global AI demand could be risky if things slow down.