Kospi index has gained over 100% this year

South Korea overtakes India as 6th-largest stock market

By Mudit Dube 12:51 pm Jun 02, 202612:51 pm

What's the story

South Korea's stock market has overtaken India's to become the world's sixth largest. The change comes on the back of a stellar performance by chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which are key players in the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom. According to Bloomberg data, the total market capitalization of Korea-listed companies has jumped 86% this year to $5 trillion, while India's has fallen to $4.8 trillion.