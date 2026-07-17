South Korea sees leveraged ETF surge on Samsung, SK Hynix

South Korea's stock market is buzzing thanks to leveraged ETFs tied to AI chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix.

One ETF focused on SK Hynix saw its assets jump 20-fold this year, and a Hong Kong-listed fund has hit a massive $6.6 billion, making it the biggest single-stock leveraged ETF in the world.

These funds promise bigger daily returns by using derivatives, but that also means wilder price swings and more risk.