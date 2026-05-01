South Korea's April exports jump 48% led by semiconductor shipments
Business
South Korea just saw its exports jump a huge 48% in April 2026 compared with a year earlier, mostly because of a spike in semiconductor (chip) shipments.
These chips are the backbone of AI tech, and the country's trade ministry reports this growth even with global tensions in the Middle East.
South Korea posts $23.77B surplus
With semiconductors leading the way, South Korea pulled off a $23.77 billion trade surplus in April.
Big players like Samsung and SK Hynix posted record earnings, and the momentum is expected to keep going this year despite higher costs from the Iran conflict.
Strong chip sales are also helping balance out slower sectors like cars and steel, keeping South Korea's economy on track with $85.89 billion in total exports for April.