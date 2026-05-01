South Korea's April exports jump 48% led by semiconductor shipments

South Korea posts $23.77B surplus

With semiconductors leading the way, South Korea pulled off a $23.77 billion trade surplus in April.

Big players like Samsung and SK Hynix posted record earnings, and the momentum is expected to keep going this year despite higher costs from the Iran conflict.

Strong chip sales are also helping balance out slower sectors like cars and steel, keeping South Korea's economy on track with $85.89 billion in total exports for April.