South Korea's Kospi tops 8,000 then plunges over 6%

Samsung Electronics plunges, drags Asian markets

The slide got worse when Samsung Electronics's stock plunged nearly 9%.

The reason? Over 4,500 workers are set to start an 18-day strike on May 21 after wage talks stalled, and Samsung's latest offer wasn't enough to stop it.

Since both Samsung and SK Hynix have driven most of Kospi's gains this year, their drop also dragged down other Asian markets like Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng.