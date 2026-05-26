Soybean prices jump 41%, forcing Indian traders to cancel exports

Indian traders have canceled 25,000 metric tons of soymeal export contracts for the first time since 2021. The move comes as domestic prices have surged, reversing trade flows. The cancellations are expected to boost shipments from North and South American soymeal suppliers to Asian buyers who usually source from India.

Price impact Traders mutually agreed to cancel contracts The sudden spike in domestic soybean prices has increased soymeal costs, making it hard for traders to meet export commitments. "It wasn't possible for sellers to absorb the $200 per ton increase, so they mutually agreed with buyers to cancel the contracts for May and June shipments," a person familiar with the developments told Reuters. These cancellations are rare in the soymeal trade due to infrequent price swings.

Market conditions Local soymeal prices have jumped 41% in a month Local soymeal prices have jumped 41% in a month to ₹66,000 per metric ton, the highest in four years. This is due to tight supplies caused by a decline in soybean production. The price surge has pushed Indian soymeal export offers for June shipments to nearly $695 per metric ton free on board, up from about $475 last month.

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Import shift India set to import record soybeans by September Due to high prices, India is not getting new soymeal export orders. This has prompted traders to increase imports from African countries. Vinod Jain, founder of agricultural goods exporter Suraj Impex, said India's soybean imports could hit a record 800,000 tons by September 2026. Last year, India imported around 2,000 tons according to data from the Soybean Processors Association of India.

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