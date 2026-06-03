S&P 500 hits longest winning streak since 1995, tops 7,600
Big day for US stocks: The S&P 500 just notched its longest winning streak since 1995, closing above 7,600 for the first time in decades.
The Dow flipped a rough start, down nearly 200 points, to finish up by 230 points and crossed the key mark of 51,000.
Even the Nasdaq managed to end slightly higher after a pretty steady session.
US April job openings 7.62 million
US job openings jumped to 7.62 million in April, their highest level in almost two years, mainly thanks to more hiring in professional and business services.
This boost helped keep markets upbeat.
On the flip side, Alphabet's shares dropped by 3.5% after announcing an $80 billion fundraising plan, which put a bit of a lid on gains.
Oil prices stayed above $95 per barrel as tensions around Iran continued to simmer.