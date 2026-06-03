S&P 500 hits longest winning streak since 1995, tops 7,600

US April job openings 7.62 million

US job openings jumped to 7.62 million in April, their highest level in almost two years, mainly thanks to more hiring in professional and business services.

This boost helped keep markets upbeat.

On the flip side, Alphabet's shares dropped by 3.5% after announcing an $80 billion fundraising plan, which put a bit of a lid on gains.

Oil prices stayed above $95 per barrel as tensions around Iran continued to simmer.