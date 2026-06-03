S&P 500 jumps 16% in 2 months, usually after downturns
Business
The S&P 500 just shot up 16% in two months, a jump so rare it's only happened four times since 1945.
What's wild is, this kind of rally usually follows a big economic downturn.
Deutsche Bank warns markets could fall
Deutsche Bank's Henry Allen points out that past surges like this came after crises like the Great Recession or COVID-19.
This time, though, markets are rising even with shaky global news.
Allen warns that if inflation stays high, the US Federal Reserve might tighten things up: something that's triggered major market drops before.
Some experts even compare today's rally to early 1987, right before Black Monday.