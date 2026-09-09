S&P Global Ratings assigns IDFC FIRST Bank BBB- stable outlook
Business
IDFC FIRST Bank just scored a BBB- rating (with a stable outlook) from S&P Global Ratings: basically, a thumbs up for its strong finances and smart operations.
This rating means the bank is now better placed to raise money globally and build new partnerships around the world.
IDFC FIRST Bank 89% core deposits
S&P pointed out that IDFC FIRST Bank's capital remains solid, with most of its funding coming from everyday customers' deposits, 89% from core deposits and 80% from retail.
As of June 2026, half its deposits were in easy-access accounts (CASA ratio at 50.8%), and its loan-to-deposit ratio has improved to 95%.
In short: the bank's steady growth is getting noticed internationally.