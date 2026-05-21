SpaceX and OpenAI plan IPOs as Anthropic nears profit

NVIDIA sales, Meta layoffs unsettle investors

NVIDIA just hit $82 billion in sales thanks to huge demand for its AI chips, but even that wasn't enough to keep investors happy; its stock dipped despite an $80 billion buyback plan.

Over at Meta, 8,000 employees are facing layoffs.

Meanwhile, experts are flagging risks around powerful new AI systems, even as money keeps pouring in and these startups' valuations soar.