SpaceX and OpenAI plan IPOs as Anthropic nears profit
Business
SpaceX and OpenAI are all gearing up to go public; big news for the AI world.
SpaceX's IPO could make Elon Musk the first-ever trillionaire, while OpenAI is expected to file for an IPO by Friday.
Anthropic is also on track for its first quarterly profit by June 2026 after a massive $45 billion deal with Musk and SpaceX.
NVIDIA sales, Meta layoffs unsettle investors
NVIDIA just hit $82 billion in sales thanks to huge demand for its AI chips, but even that wasn't enough to keep investors happy; its stock dipped despite an $80 billion buyback plan.
Over at Meta, 8,000 employees are facing layoffs.
Meanwhile, experts are flagging risks around powerful new AI systems, even as money keeps pouring in and these startups' valuations soar.