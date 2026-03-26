Space stocks soar on SpaceX IPO buzz

Shares of space companies soared in the US on Wednesday, following reports that Elon Musk's SpaceX may file for an initial public offering (IPO) this week. The stock prices of rocket manufacturers Firefly Aerospace and Rocket Lab jumped by over 10%. Other space-related companies also witnessed a similar surge in their share prices, including Intuitive Machines, which rose by nearly 15%.

Fundraising potential SpaceX's IPO could raise over $75 billion SpaceX is expected to go public this year, with an estimated valuation of around $1.75 trillion. The company could file for its IPO within days, according to The Information. If successful, it could raise more than $75 billion from the share sale, making it the largest stock market debut in history.

Market impact Listing could attract new capital for aerospace firms A SpaceX listing could draw Tesla's retail investor base as well as traditional space investors, opening up a new influx of capital into next-gen aerospace and space infrastructure companies. The company's IPO ambitions are also linked to its long-term vision of building orbital infrastructure, including data centers in space. This idea is gaining traction amid rising demand for AI computing.

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