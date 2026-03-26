Space stocks soar on SpaceX IPO buzz
What's the story
Shares of space companies soared in the US on Wednesday, following reports that Elon Musk's SpaceX may file for an initial public offering (IPO) this week. The stock prices of rocket manufacturers Firefly Aerospace and Rocket Lab jumped by over 10%. Other space-related companies also witnessed a similar surge in their share prices, including Intuitive Machines, which rose by nearly 15%.
Fundraising potential
SpaceX's IPO could raise over $75 billion
SpaceX is expected to go public this year, with an estimated valuation of around $1.75 trillion. The company could file for its IPO within days, according to The Information. If successful, it could raise more than $75 billion from the share sale, making it the largest stock market debut in history.
Market impact
Listing could attract new capital for aerospace firms
A SpaceX listing could draw Tesla's retail investor base as well as traditional space investors, opening up a new influx of capital into next-gen aerospace and space infrastructure companies. The company's IPO ambitions are also linked to its long-term vision of building orbital infrastructure, including data centers in space. This idea is gaining traction amid rising demand for AI computing.
Wealth surge
Musk may become 1st trillionaire
The upcoming SpaceX share sale could make Musk the world's first trillionaire. He already has a fortune of over $820 billion, according to Forbes. In 2025, he became the first person ever to have a net worth of more than $500 billion. The potential listing comes amid growing investor enthusiasm for the space sector, fueled by lower launch costs and expanding satellite networks.