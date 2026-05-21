SpaceX IPO filing reveals xAI lost $6.4B, revenue rose $3.2B
Business
SpaceX just dropped its IPO filing, and it turns out Elon Musk's AI company, xAI, lost a whopping $6.4 billion in 2025, way up from $1.56 billion the year before.
Even so, xAI's revenue jumped to $3.2 billion last year as Musk doubled down on building bigger and smarter AI.
Elon Musk scales Grok, $7.7B spending
Musk is going all-in on scaling Grok (xAI's AI platform) to "multiple trillions of parameters," which pushed its spending to $7.7 billion in early 2026 alone.
But people seem interested. Grok now has 117 million monthly active users across Grok and X.
Looking ahead, SpaceX wants to begin deploying orbital AI compute satellites as early as 2028 to cut costs, with Musk aiming for full control over the entire AI stack.