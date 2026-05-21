SpaceX IPO filing reveals xAI lost $6.4B, revenue rose $3.2B

Elon Musk scales Grok, $7.7B spending

Musk is going all-in on scaling Grok (xAI's AI platform) to "multiple trillions of parameters," which pushed its spending to $7.7 billion in early 2026 alone.

But people seem interested. Grok now has 117 million monthly active users across Grok and X.

Looking ahead, SpaceX wants to begin deploying orbital AI compute satellites as early as 2028 to cut costs, with Musk aiming for full control over the entire AI stack.