SpaceX IPO filing warns Grok 'Spicy' 'Unhinged' modes pose risk

Grok deepfake complaints amid $18.6B revenue

Grok has landed SpaceX in hot water with complaints over explicit deepfakes and nonconsensual images, even leading French prosecutors to summon Elon Musk.

Apple has also threatened to kick Grok off the App Store.

Still, SpaceX saw revenue jump 33% to $18.6 billion last year (despite a $4.3 billion loss early this year), and it's aiming for a jaw-dropping valuation when it hits Nasdaq on June 12.