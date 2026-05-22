SpaceX IPO filing warns Grok 'Spicy' 'Unhinged' modes pose risk
Business
SpaceX just filed for its massive IPO, but there's a twist: its Grok chatbot is causing some headaches.
The company says Grok's "Spicy" and "Unhinged" modes, picked up from xAI in February, could hurt SpaceX's reputation by generating misleading or harmful content.
Grok deepfake complaints amid $18.6B revenue
Grok has landed SpaceX in hot water with complaints over explicit deepfakes and nonconsensual images, even leading French prosecutors to summon Elon Musk.
Apple has also threatened to kick Grok off the App Store.
Still, SpaceX saw revenue jump 33% to $18.6 billion last year (despite a $4.3 billion loss early this year), and it's aiming for a jaw-dropping valuation when it hits Nasdaq on June 12.