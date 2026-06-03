SpaceX plans $1.75 trillion IPO selling only new shares Business Jun 03, 2026

SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is about to make history with an IPO that could value it at a jaw-dropping $1.75 trillion.

The plan is to sell new shares only, so all the money raised will go straight into growing SpaceX's projects.

If all goes as planned, you'll see SpaceX trading on the Nasdaq under SPCX; the debut is expected as early as June 12.