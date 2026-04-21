SpaceX president made $86M in 2025. Musk earned $54k

Compensation details

Shotwell's pay package included stock options, awards

Shotwell's massive pay package included a base salary of $1 million, with the majority coming from stock options and awards. The numbers put Shotwell's pay above many other high-profile tech executives such as Microsoft's Satya Nadella, who earned $79 million in 2024, and Apple's Tim Cook, who took home $75 million. The details were revealed in an excerpt from SpaceX's S-1 filing, a registration document companies use to disclose finances and risks before going public.