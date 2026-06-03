SpaceX prices IPO at $135 aiming $1.75 trillion valuation

Elon Musk 366-day lockup 30% retail

Elon Musk is keeping his shares locked up for 366 days after the IPO to show he's in it for the long haul.

SpaceX is also considering opening up to regular investors; as much as 30% of shares may go to individual investors, way more than usual.

The money raised will help boost Starlink's satellite network and fund expanding AI computing resources.

This IPO joins other big names, like OpenAI, viewed as consequential offerings, possibly signaling a comeback for public offerings after a quiet stretch.