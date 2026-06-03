SpaceX prices IPO at $135 aiming $1.75 trillion valuation
Business
SpaceX is about to launch one of the biggest IPOs ever, pricing shares at $135 and aiming for a huge $1.75 trillion valuation.
The official roadshow kicks off Thursday, and investors are already buzzing.
Elon Musk 366-day lockup 30% retail
Elon Musk is keeping his shares locked up for 366 days after the IPO to show he's in it for the long haul.
SpaceX is also considering opening up to regular investors; as much as 30% of shares may go to individual investors, way more than usual.
The money raised will help boost Starlink's satellite network and fund expanding AI computing resources.
This IPO joins other big names, like OpenAI, viewed as consequential offerings, possibly signaling a comeback for public offerings after a quiet stretch.