SpaceX reports nearly $5 billion 2025 loss despite $18.5B revenue
Business
SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, just reported a nearly $5 billion loss for 2025, even though it pulled in more than $18.5 billion in revenue.
That's a big swing from a year earlier, when SpaceX actually made about $8 billion in profit.
SpaceX invests in xAI and tech
A key factor behind the loss is the integration of xAI, alongside broader expansion and technology investments.
SpaceX is also pouring money into new tech like reusable rockets and plans for AI-powered data centers in orbit.
Despite the hit, SpaceX is still leading global launches and gearing up for a massive IPO, aiming for a valuation over $1.75 trillion.