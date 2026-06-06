SpaceX reveals $920 million monthly Google GPU deal in IPO
Business
SpaceX just signed a huge deal with Google (about $920 million a month) for AI computing power.
The partnership, revealed in SpaceX's IPO filing, runs through June 2029 and gives Google access to about 110,000 NVIDIA GPUs to help run its Gemini AI models.
Fees ramp October 2026, 90-day exit
The contract starts with lower fees before moving to full payments in October 2026, and either side can walk away with 90 days' notice after December 2026.
This move comes as demand for Google's agent platform, Gemini Enterprise, has been "even higher than we expected," according to a Google Cloud spokesperson.
The deal is expected to boost SpaceX's finances ahead of its upcoming IPO, even after reporting an xAI operating loss of $6.4 billion in 2025.