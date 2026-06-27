SpaceX set to join Nasdaq-100 July 7, $4.3B inflows possible

SpaceX lost $4.9B, S&P will wait

While JP Morgan sees big money flowing in, not everyone's convinced it's all upside.

Some analysts point out SpaceX lost $4.9 billion last year and hasn't had steady profits lately.

Plus, S&P Global is playing it safe: it won't even consider adding SpaceX to major indexes like the S&P 500 until it has been public for at least a year.