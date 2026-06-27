SpaceX set to join Nasdaq-100 July 7, $4.3B inflows possible
Business
SpaceX is set to join the Nasdaq-100 on July 7, 2026, a move that means index-tracking funds will have to buy its shares, possibly bringing in around $4.3 billion in new investments.
This comes as stock indexes like Nasdaq and FTSE Russell are making it easier for companies to get listed by relaxing rules around profitability and trading history.
SpaceX lost $4.9B, S&P will wait
While JP Morgan sees big money flowing in, not everyone's convinced it's all upside.
Some analysts point out SpaceX lost $4.9 billion last year and hasn't had steady profits lately.
Plus, S&P Global is playing it safe: it won't even consider adding SpaceX to major indexes like the S&P 500 until it has been public for at least a year.