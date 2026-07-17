SpaceX shares drop to $131.11, value falls to $1.72 trillion

SpaceX shares just dropped to $131.11, lower than its IPO debut price of $135.

That means the company's value has slid from a massive $2.6 trillion in mid-June to $1.72 trillion now.

For Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting, which invested over $1 billion during the IPO, this translates to an extra paper loss of about US$30,000 (A$43,000).