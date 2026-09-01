SpaceX to acquire Anysphere, makers of Cursor, for $60 billion
Business
SpaceX has agreed to acquire Anysphere, the team behind Cursor, an AI tool that lets developers code using everyday language, for a whopping $60 billion.
The deal valued its MIT student founders' stakes at about $2.7 billion each and will become a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX.
Cursor powers 64% Fortune 500 companies
Cursor is already powering projects at 64% of Fortune 500 companies like NVIDIA, Adobe, and Uber.
After an April 2026 arrangement that gave SpaceX the option of a $10 billion partnership or a $60 billion acquisition, SpaceX is now set to use Cursor's tech to boost its growing AI ecosystem, including Musk's xAI chatbot Grok, making this a major step in their push toward smarter software.