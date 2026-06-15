Musk predicts $1 trillion revenue for SpaceX by 2030

Market potential

Concerns over governance structure post-IPO

SpaceX's long-term growth strategy hinges on a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, with 90% coming from AI rather than its current revenue-generating businesses like Starlink. The company's governance structure has also come under fire after the IPO, as Musk will control over 82% of voting power through 10-vote Class B shares. This dual-class share arrangement gives Class B shareholders more voting rights than ordinary shareholders, which some US pension funds have criticized for effectively making Musk unfireable.