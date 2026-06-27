SpaceX to join NASDAQ-100 index on July 7

Criteria adjustment

SpaceX meets revised entry criteria

To attract more companies looking for US listings, NASDAQ and other index providers FTSE Russell and MSCI have eased their entry criteria. These changes include profitability, the number of days after a company goes public, and the number of shares available for trading. Despite its recent losses, SpaceX was able to meet these revised standards. The company has reported sharp losses and small profits over the past three years. Last year alone, it posted a net loss of $4.9 billion.